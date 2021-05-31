Rising New Zealand Star Paige Announces First-ever Headline Tour

Today’s tour announcement comes hot on the heels of a busy summer, in which Paige supported Six60 in Waitangi and Hamilton, while also appearing at some of the country’s largest festivals, including Homegrown, Peachy Keen, R&V and Bay Dreams. The tour gives music lovers the chance to witness one of New Zealand’s most exciting new artists up-close-and-personal in some of our most loved venues. Paige will be playing songs from her critically acclaimed 2020 EP, ALWAYS GROWING, as well as revealing new material set for release in the coming months. Paige has won the world over with her honest and heartfelt songs. Her aforementioned EP, ALWAYS GROWING, has amassed millions of streams on streaming platforms such as Spotify and earned her two nominations at the 2020 Aotearoa Music Awards, including ‘pop artist of the year’ and ‘breakthrough artist of the year’. Stay tuned for further announcements about the tour!