Pūaotanga – The Independent Review Into Primary School Staffing – To Hold Pasifika Community Talanoa In Auckland

Pasifika educators and the Pacific community have been invited to share their views at a talanoa being held in Auckland this week as part of Pūaotanga – the independent review into primary school staffing.

The panel want to hear from Pasifika principals, teachers, parents and community members about the extent to which current staffing in primary-level schooling is fit for purpose, and their views on what staffing should look like in the future to enable Pasifika children to reach their potential.

The review panel will be present to hear contributions. The panel is chaired by Steve Maharey and includes Whetū Cormick, Dr Cathy Wylie and Peter Verstappen.

Pūaotanga Talanoa – Thursday 6 May 2021

Ōtāhuhu Primary School, 41 Station Road, Ōtāhuhu, Auckland.

Submissions will be heard from 1-5.30pm.

