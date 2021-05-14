on ProCare And The Warehouse Collaborate To Increase Number Of Childhood Immunisations

A local healthcare team is offering free pyjamas and nappies as an extra incentive to get Auckland children vaccinated.

ProCare, New Zealand’s largest Primary Health care Organisation (PHO), is trialling the winter wellness packs to encourage the immunisation of Māori and Pacific children.

More than 400 PJ and nappy packs will be gifted to whānau through 28 of ProCare’s family medical centres who have the highest number of children yet to be immunised.

ProCare Group CEO Bindi Norwell says a very unfortunate impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is that there has been a drop in the number of children receiving their childhood vaccinations, particularly in Māori and Pacific families.

“Vaccination for young pēpe (babies) is an important step in getting them the best start in life, and we want as many children as possible to benefit from these free vaccines.

“The Ministry of Health sets a target of 95% immunisation for eight month and two-year-old children. Sometimes the difference of meeting this goal, is just a handful of children. While we know there are many reasons why some families don’t vaccinate, we hope that this extra incentive will raise awareness in the community of how important these vaccines are to the health and wellbeing of our children,” says Ms Norwell.

Ms Norwell says ProCare hopes the idea, which was created by the ProCare Population Health team and immunisation co-ordinators, resonates with whānau so that the programme may be expanded next year.

“We see great potential for this kind of programme to encourage whānau to bring their tamariki into general practice for all health needs. This year we are starting with eight month and two-year-old vaccinations which is of great importance.”

Ms Norwell says ProCare is grateful to The Warehouse Lincoln Rd who donated half the pyjama and nappy stock for the campaign.

Brad Gard’ner, Store Manager for The Warehouse Lincoln Rd, says “we are delighted to support this important initiative which provides a foundation to improve the health and wellbeing of our local community.”

General practices offering the PJs to eligible patients are:

Mt Wellington Integrated Health Centre

The Doctors Onehunga

Panmure Medical Centre

The Fono Blockhouse Bay

Doctors at Kingsland

Grey Lynn Family Medical Centre

Oneare Health Otahuhu

Stoddard Road Medical

Health New Lynn Ltd

Peninsular Medical Centre

Royal Heights Medical Centre

Te Puna Hauora

Henderson Medical Centre

The Doctors Massey Medical

Lynnmall Medical Centre

Turuki Health Centre

Otara Family & Christian Health Centre

Clendon Medical Centre

Manurewa Medical Centre

Bakerfield Medical & Urgent Care

Conifer Gardens Medical Centre

Family Health Care

The Fono Manurewa

