Ports Of Auckland – Tony Gibson

Press Release – Michael Barnett

The Port has unnecessarily lost an internationally experienced and senior leader and I am ashamed to see that we still have parts of society who think scoring a scalp is good for Auckland.

This resignation is not about the Supply Chain, Health and Safety or modernisation. It is about political and union bullying.

It’s about people who expect their own people to be respected, listened to and fairly treated but have not reciprocated. They have failed in the delivery of empathy and wellbeing for one of their own.

Tony Gibson is standing aside in order to uphold the reputation of the Port and the integrity of the team so they can focus without distraction on delivering the automation project to keep the port competitive and deal with the impacts of unprecedented upheaval in global shipping from worldwide supply chain disruption.

I hope that those voices that have been silent will support him now.

There are no winners from this but I will wear my pink shirt for him tomorrow.

