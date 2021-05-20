Comments Off on Ports Of Auckland CEO Resignation Right Outcome

Press Release – Maritime Union of New Zealand

The Maritime Union says the resignation of Tony Gibson as CEO of Ports of Auckland Limited is the right outcome.

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Mr Harrison says from the point of view of union members at the Ports, Mr Gibson’s reign had been negative.

As CEO Mr Gibson had engaged in an anti-union agenda, had failed to provide a safe workplace, and was responsible for an automation project that was now years behind schedule.

No other port in New Zealand had seen such problems, he says.

Mr Harrison says the Maritime Union was prepared to work with new management and hoped new management would have a more modern, consensus based approach.

He says that the Union will continue to speak out on health and safety and demand accountability, and would not go quiet to make life comfortable for managers, directors or owners of any port.

