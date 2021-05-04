on Police Make Third Arrest As Search For Hone Reihana Continues

Comments Off on Police Make Third Arrest As Search For Hone Reihana Continues

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector John Sutton, NZ Police:

Police have arrested a third person in connection to the ongoing investigation to locate Hone Reihana, 27, who is wanted to arrest following the shooting incident last month at the Sofitel Hotel in Auckland.

A 30-year-old man was arrested in West Auckland this morning.

He has been charged with being an Accessory after the Fact and is scheduled to appear in the Waitakere District Court this afternoon.

It follows the arrest of two other people in relation to this investigation in Northland over the weekend.

Police continue to carry out a range of enquiries to locate and apprehend Hone Reihana, who also uses the name Hone Hawira, and ask for anyone with sightings of him to contact 111 and to not approach him.

Information can be provided direct to the Enquiry team on (09) 477 5221 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

We reiterate that anyone found to be assisting him evade capture risks prosecution.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url