on Police Appeal For Information After Man Sustains Injuries In Māngere

Comments Off on Police Appeal For Information After Man Sustains Injuries In Māngere

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Kepal Richards, Counties Manukau CIB:

Police are appealing for the public’s assistance in our investigation into an incident where a man suffered critical injuries in Māngere.

At around 8.30pm on Wednesday 28 April, emergency services were called after a man fell from a moving vehicle on Robertson Road, near the intersection with Gadsby Road.

The vehicle involved did not stop after the incident occurred.

The man who fell, who is aged in his 20s, was taken to Auckland Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The investigation team are aware of a number of witnesses who came to the victim’s aid immediately after the incident occurred.

Unfortunately, a number of these people did not remain at the scene and Police have been unable to speak with them.

Police urge any of those people to come forward.

From those witnesses who have been spoken to, we believe a light coloured van or people mover, possibly grey in colour, was involved in the incident.

Our enquiries are still in the early stages and Police are continuing to canvass for additional CCTV footage or witnesses.

At this point we believe the vehicle involved has travelled away from Enuamanu Road and in the direction towards Robertson Road.

We are releasing images of the light coloured vehicle believed to be involved.

Police would like to hear from anyone with information about the vehicle or those who were occupants at the time.

Information can be provided to Counties Manukau CIB on (09) 261 1321 or alternatively it can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url