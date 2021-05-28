Photograph Wins Inaugural Kiingi Tuheitia Portraiture Award

Press Release – NZ Portrait Gallery

Bodie Friend from Waikato been announced the winner of the 2021 Kiingi Tuheitia Portraiture Award and a $20,000 cash prize.

Bodie’s work “Nana”, a photograph depicting his great-uncle Pat Kingi, or as he’s more affectionately known as, Nana Pat, was chosen as the winner from an impressive 128 entries nationwide and 50 finalists at the TSB Arena in Wellington on Thursday 27 May 2021.

Following the award ceremony, a hikoi took place where the winner and runner-up were led by Kiingi Tuheitia to the NZ Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakaata who officially opened the exhibition with a blessing.

Bodie, whose iwi affiliations include Waikato, Ngāti Hikairo, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Apakura, Ngāti Pūkenga, Tapuika, and Ngāti Porou, says the award win is still sinking in.

“To be honest, I am so humbled to be recognised in this way, it seems so unbelievably surreal.

Entering the Kiingi Tuheitia Portraiture Award for me was about sharing, honouring and celebrating the beauty, mana, and uniqueness of our people; whether it’s my uncle, our kaumātua, or our tūpuna. It has given me the opportunity to connect with whānau, explore my whakapapa and reflect on my own identity,” he said.

After attending Manurewa High School, the father of three went on to study computer graphics and design at Natcoll followed by two years of animation at Animation School. He had a 10-year stint working as a newspaper and magazine graphic designer and over the past nine years has been working for the NZ Warriors within the club’s communications department. Bodie also leads a creative team at his church which includes photography, design, social media and videography.

“For me, being acknowledged as an emerging Māori artist is an uplifting experience in and of itself. I love this kaupapa, I had been thinking about similar concepts before I came across it, so it was a blessing just to journey through the process. Our people are so creative and talented, initiatives like this will help to inspire and encourage others to create and share just as it has done for me. The more Māori telling Māori stories the better,” he said.

When describing his work, Bodie says, “Pat Kingi is kaumatua at our marae, Horahora Marae in Rangiriri. This portrait was taken the weekend before his 88th birthday at my aunties whare after lunch (boil up) and discussing whakapapa. Even at his age, he still works hard at the marae like mowing lawns, painting fences and weeding gardens. He’s played a key role in me reconnecting with my Waikato identity.”

A partnership between Kiingtanga and the NZ Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakaata, the award was launched last year in honour of Kiingi Tuheitia. Emerging Māori artists were tasked with creating an artwork using any visual medium, with whakapapa connections to the depicted tupuna (ancestors).

The award attracted portraits using a wide range of mediums including whakairo (carving), raranga (weaving), photography, ceramics and oil paintings.

The finalist artworks were judged by a distinguished panel comprising renowned artists at the opening of the exhibition. These include tohunga taa moko and kapa haka exponent Sir Derek Lardelli; celebrated artist, teacher and activist, Kura Te Waru Rewiri and artist Lisa Reihana, who is known around the world for her portraits and digital art.

Reflecting on the winning artwork the judges said:

“He whakaahua e whakaahuahua nei i ona iti me ona whakatamarahi ki te rangi. This wonderful black and white photographic portrait Nana Pat, 2021 by Bodie Friend of Pat Kingi is full of aroha. This humble kaumatua with his warm smile speaks of his life and journey. And in that journey, he is still with us, a survivor. This image reflects his honour and is a reminder to us all of our own ancestors.”

The runner-up and winner of the $2,500 second prize was awarded to runner up Te Haunui Tuna for his work ‘Survival’, a digital drawing and video.

On his entry, Te Haunui states, “Tamarau Waiari is my great great great grandfather on my mother’s side. I chose to portray my tipuna koroua because of his connection to Waikato through his engagement at the battle of Orakau in 1864.”

The judges also gave honourable mentions to 13 artists including Suzanne Tamaki, Tukiri Tini, Emiko Sheehan, Sky Sigley, Eleanor Wright, Faith Oriwia Henare-Stewart, Lucia Hemara, Tina Tangiweto, Nathaniel Nathan, Waiaio Nga, Morehu Elkington, Ashley Rangi, Kura Riwai Mokena, Jonathan Morrish and Tessa Williams

The Kiingi Tuheitia Portraiture Award exhibition will run at the New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakata in Shed 11 on Wellington’s waterfront from 28 May to 15 August 2021, after this, the exhibition will be touring nationally. The public can also vote for their choice to win the People’s Choice Award – a cash prize of $2,500, announced at the close of the exhibition.

Further information on the award and exhibition can be found at nzportraitgallery.org.nz/kiingituheitiaaward

