on Overnight Closure On Southern Motorway For Asphalting Works

Comments Off on Overnight Closure On Southern Motorway For Asphalting Works

Press Release – New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that overnight maintenance works are scheduled on the Southern Motorway (SH1) between Greenlane and Grafton for tonight (May 4) and tomorrow (May 5) in order to continue asphalting works.

The work will be carried out between 11:00 pm and 5:00 am when there are reduced traffic volumes and to minimise disruption to road users.

The northbound lanes between Greenlane and Grafton will be closed. Greenlane and Gillies Avenue northbound on-ramps will also be closed.

There will be two signposted detours in place, one via Greenlane West and Mt Albert and the other through Newmarket.

Heavy vehicles are advised to take the Western Ring Route and travel through Waterview Tunnel.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for your journeys.

For updates and information about this work, or any other motorway issues please call 0800 44 4449 or email help@asm.nzta.govt.nz

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

COVID-19 services update: nzta.govt.nz/COVID19

Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook Auckland: facebook.com/nztaakl

Facebook Northland: facebook.com/nztanorthland

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url