NZ Falun Gong Practitioners Urge Ardern To Publicly Denounce CCP Harassment In Hong Kong

Press Release – New Zealand Falun Dafa Association

New Zealand Falun Gong practitioners will protest outside the Chinese Consulate in Auckland on Tuesday, 4 May. They will be condemning the CCP’s escalated attacks on Falun Gong that have been taking place in Hong Kong over the last several weeks.

Last week, a pro-CCP newspaper Ta Kung Pao launched a slanderous campaign against Falun Gong. At the same time, the president of Hong Kong Falun Dafa Association, Sarah Liang was intimidated and harassed by two men who were alleged to be staff members from Ta Kung Pao.

The CCP’s attacks on Falun Gong are malicious, violent and well organized. Prior to these two incidents, at least 10 Falun Gong’s information stands were destroyed by CCP thugs.

Sam Fang, president of the NZ Falun Dafa Association, says that Falun Gong has been targeted by the CCP for the last 22 years. Recently, this has extended to Hong Kong where the persecution has escalated. Under the new security law the CCP is controlling all aspects of Hong Kong society. The right to freedom of expression and belief is also being outlawed.

“The CCP is clearly intent on eradicating Falun Gong,” says Sam Fang.

On 2 May, Sam Fang sent a letter to the Prime Minister urging that the persecution of Falun Gong be debated in parliament.

Time: 10:00am – 12:00pm, Tuesday 4 May, 2021

Address: 588 Great South Road, Greenlane, Auckland

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url