on No New Community Cases; 3 New Cases And 3 Historical Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Comments Off on No New Community Cases; 3 New Cases And 3 Historical Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are three new cases to report in recent returnees in our managed isolation facilities, since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

In addition, we are reporting three historical cases in managed isolation.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three.

Seven previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 25.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,284.

All three historical cases arrived in a travel bubble together on 5 May 2021, and travelled from the Philippines, via Singapore. They all tested positive at routine day 0 testing on arrival and have been transferred to quarantine at a managed isolation facility in Christchurch.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 58 historical cases, out of a total of 468 cases.

New border cases

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 3 May Guatemala USA Day 3 / contact of a case Auckland 6 May Maldives UAE Day 0 / routine Auckland 6 May France UAE Day 0 / routine Auckland

NSW update

At this stage, the public health assessment is that the risk to New Zealand from New South Wales remains low.

New Zealand officials remain in contact with their Australian counterparts following the confirmation of two positive cases of COVID-19 in the community in Sydney.

A further risk assessment is underway and an update is expected later today.

Quarantine Free Travel fromNew South Wales to New Zealand was paused from 11:59pm on Thursday night as a precautionary measure as investigations continue as a response to these cases.

Information about locations of interest visited by the cases is available on the New South Wales health website:

https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/covid-19/Pages/case-locations-and-alerts.aspx

So far, 5,477 people who have arrived in New Zealand from NSW since Friday last weekhave been contactedby health authoritiesand provided with advice.

As we reported yesterday afternoon, one person has been transferred to a managed isolation facility in Christchurch after they were identified by NSW health authorities as a contact of a case.

This person attended a location of interest at the same time as one of the two positive cases recently identified in Sydney.

This person has now been tested for COVID-19 and has received a negative test result.

Anyone in New Zealand who has been at any of the locations of interest at the specified times should contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453, immediately self-isolate and be tested.

Individuals in Australia who were at a location of interest at the specified times should follow New South Wales health advice regarding isolation and testing.

COVID-19 vaccination centres

Vodafone has informed the Ministry of a nationwide outage which is affecting the digital services at some COVID-19 vaccination centres around the country.

This means people queueing are having to fill out forms manually which is adding some time to the process.

We wish to thank those currently at the vaccination centre for their patience as Vodafone works through this issue.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,051,603

On Friday, 4,669 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 3,987 tests processed.

For all testing locations nationwidevisit theHealthpointwebsite.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,813,364 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 264,253,154 and users have created 9,892,904 manual diary entries.

There have been 711,629 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url