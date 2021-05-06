on No New Community Cases; 1 New Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation; 3 Potential Historical Cases

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There is one new case and three cases being investigated as historical infections to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities, since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

One previously reported case has now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 28.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,277.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 53 historical cases, out of a total of 461 cases.

New border cases

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/

quarantine location 26 April* Pakistan UAE Day 3 / routine Auckland 3 May* India USA Day 0 / routine Hamilton 4 May* USA Day 0 / routine Hamilton 4 May Nepal UAE Day 0 / routine Auckland

*This case is being investigated as historical. Historical cases are not considered to be infectious.

NSW update

New Zealand officials are in contact with Australian counterparts following the confirmation of a positive case of COVID-19 in the community in Sydney reported yesterday.

Information about locations of interest visited by the case is available on the New South Wales health website:

https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/covid-19/Pages/case-locations-and-alerts.aspx

Anyone in New Zealand who has been at any of the locations of interest at the specified times should contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453, self-isolate and be tested as soon as possible.

Individuals in Australia who were at a location of interest at the specified times should follow New South Wales health advice regarding isolation and testing, and should not travel to New Zealand. The Ministry has requested airlines communicate this message to anyone before flying to New Zealand from New South Wales.

At this stage, our public health assessment is that the risk remains low.

We expect to be able to provide a further update on the situation in Sydney later today.

Brisbane Airport green zone breach update

Thirty-two people in New Zealand have been advised to isolate at home and continue to isolate until they receive a negative result from a day 5 test. To date, 22 have returned a negative result.

Remaining passengers who weren’t at the locations of interest at the specified times previously advised should continue monitoring their health and if symptoms develop, call Healthline and get a test.

The risk from this event continues to be assessed as low.

Testing information

Due to a database issue a testing update is not currently available.

An update will be provided when available.

For all testing locations nationwide

visit theHealthpointwebsite

.

Facebook Live

The Director-General of Health will be doing a Facebook Live session on the Ministry of Health’s page today to answer questions from the public on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. This will start at 4.30pm.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,810,683 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 262,864,840 and users have created 9,838,986 manual diary entries.

There have been 513,580 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

