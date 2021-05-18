on No New Community Cases; 1 New Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation; 1 Historical Case

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There is one new case to report in a recent returnee in a managed isolation facility since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

There is also one historical case identified in a recent returnee in managed isolation.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is one.

One previously reported case has now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 19.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,297.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 61 historical cases, out of a total of 481 cases.

New border cases

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/

quarantine location 9 May* Japan Day 3 / Routine Christchurch 15 May Indonesia Singapore Day 1 / Routine Auckland

*This case is historical. Historical cases are not considered to be infectious.

Case under investigation

A mariner on a ship has returned a weak positive test for COVID-19, which clinical experts have assessed as likely a historical infection.

The person has been at sea for 25 days, and the test result has a high CT value.

The mariner was tested in order to disembark to receive medical treatment. They remain on board the ship, which is currently docked in Bluff.

The Public Health Unit has assessed the public health risk as negligible.

Further testing is being undertaken to confirm the infection as historical.

Wellington wastewater

Results from the wastewater samples collected from the Wellington region are expected this evening. These new samples were collected following two earlier samples returning weak positive results that are likely due to recently recovered cases continuing to shed the virus.

The Ministry is encouraging anyonewith symptoms, especially if they are in the Wellington region, to get tested promptly.

This advice also applies to recent visitors to the Wellington region. Anyone who develops symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should call Healthline (0800 358 5453) or their doctor, or visit a testing station to get a test.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,085,298.

Laboratories processed 2,727 tests yesterday. The seven-day rolling average is 3,653.

For all testing locations nationwidevisit theHealthpointwebsite.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,824,846 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 270,147,364 and users have created 10,128,502 manual diary entries.

There have been 412,694 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

