New Zealand Music Month Te Marama Puoro O Aotearoa

Press Release – NZ Music Month

Nau mai, haere mai. We’re in our final week of NZ Music Month 2021 | Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa! It’s been a jam-packed month of announcements, tours, releases and events, with every corner of the country being treated to local music this May. The fourth week in May is no different, with plenty to do to round off NZ Music Month | Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa in style.

The theme for this year is Access All Aotearoa – celebrating local music for all New Zealanders, in every place, for every age, and in every genre. Thanks for tuning in to this weekly EDM as we highlight all the fantastic events around our supremely talented country!

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS:

Air New Zealand have been getting in behind Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa all month, with 100% local music on board from Teeks, Maisey Rika and more. Their inflight entertainment system has a NZ Music Month Special , with their favourite local songs and artist selections – where NZ musicians pick their top tunes from Aotearoa, including diverse tracks ranging from LEISURE to Fetus Productions , and PHF to Goldenhorse . The inflight Kia Ora Magazine has great story on the Archive of NZ Music at Alexander Turnbull Library, and every flight landing in Aotearoa this May is treated to the dulcet tones of Paige , with Waves as the landing to gate track.

have been getting in behind all month, with 100% local music on board from and more. Their inflight entertainment system has a , with their favourite local songs and artist selections – where NZ musicians pick their top tunes from Aotearoa, including diverse tracks ranging from to , and to . The inflight Kia Ora Magazine has great story on the Archive of NZ Music at Alexander Turnbull Library, and every flight landing in Aotearoa this May is treated to the dulcet tones of , with as the landing to gate track. NZ Musician have recently released their May/June issue, featuring 52 beautiful pages focused entirely on local music. The issue features articles on almost 20 different artists, including Merk, Team Dynamite, Foley, Park Rd, Pickle Darling and more. Check out some of the fantastic stories online, or purchase a hard copy from their website here.

have recently released their May/June issue, featuring 52 beautiful pages focused entirely on local music. The issue features articles on almost 20 different artists, including and more. Check out some of the fantastic stories online, or purchase a hard copy from their website here. Sky Sports NZ have been celebrating NZ Music Month | Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa with some of our biggest sports stars talking about their favourite local tunes. Check out some of their top picks here.

have been celebrating with some of our biggest sports stars talking about their favourite local tunes. Check out some of their top picks here. AMS Nightlife have been pulling out all the stops this May through their CrowdDJ NZ platform with daily featured artists on their music selection devices and apps in venues across Aotearoa. Check out their Artist of the Day list on Instagram and take the AMS Nightlife Great NZ Music Quiz here.

have been pulling out all the stops this May through their CrowdDJ NZ platform with daily featured artists on their music selection devices and apps in venues across Aotearoa. Check out their Artist of the Day list on Instagram and take the AMS Nightlife Great NZ Music Quiz here. Glengarry Wines have shown incredible support this NZ Music Month | Te Marama Puoro O Aotearoa , hosting a series of in-store events and promotions throughout May. Recently they hosted Vinyl @ Vic Park , which saw a packed record fair, with Park Rd and VIKAE taking the stage for a special in-store performance. Glengarry have also generously donated all proceeds from every purchase of Titos and Framingham Wines to MusicHelps. To top it all off, they’ve been playing 100% local music throughout all their stores.

have shown incredible support this , hosting a series of in-store events and promotions throughout May. Recently they hosted , which saw a packed record fair, with and taking the stage for a special in-store performance. Glengarry have also generously donated all proceeds from every purchase of Titos and Framingham Wines to MusicHelps. To top it all off, they’ve been playing 100% local music throughout all their stores. Framingham Wines have been absolute champions this month – they collaborated with Glengarry on their activations, supported the Art of the Record exhibition, held shows at Framingham Underground at their Blenheim Vineyard, ran nationwide t-shirt giveaways, made playlists and dressed their entire staff in NZMM tees. It’s all been to raise funds for MusicHelps – ngā mihi nui to the team at Framingham Wines!

have been absolute champions this month – they collaborated with Glengarry on their activations, supported the Art of the Record exhibition, held shows at Framingham Underground at their Blenheim Vineyard, ran nationwide t-shirt giveaways, made playlists and dressed their entire staff in NZMM tees. It’s all been to raise funds for MusicHelps – ngā mihi nui to the team at Framingham Wines! The one-stop for all your musical needs Rockshop have been hosting regular giveaways through their social channels. By giving away an instrument every week, Rockshop have gone on to help Kiwi’s expand their musical repertoire with this kind show of generosity. And check out the Rockshop special NZ Music Month Level Up series over on their website, which profiles NZ musicians – including Jon Toogood , Swap Gomez , Valkyrie and many more – with tips and tricks to encourage Kiwis to take their music to the next level.

have been hosting regular giveaways through their social channels. By giving away an instrument every week, Rockshop have gone on to help Kiwi’s expand their musical repertoire with this kind show of generosity. And check out the special series over on their website, which profiles NZ musicians – including , , and many more – with tips and tricks to encourage Kiwis to take their music to the next level. This year’s official NZ Music Month | Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa t-shirt was unlike any previous years, with the 2021 piece featuring ten of the most iconic pieces of music equipment out of our country. Sold through JB Hi-Fi, the team have generously donated the full proceeds to MusicHelps. Limited ‘Collectors’ shirts are still available at JB Hi-Fi stores around the country and online.

KEY EVENTS

The annual New Zealand Music Month Summit returns to Auckland’s S @ Spark Arena on Saturday 29th. This year’s panels feature topics on producing, touring, radio and the process of funding. Speakers from bFM , NZ On Air , NZ Music Commission and RNZ will be there along with artists and producers such as SickDrumz , LMC , PollyHill and Gussie from Mermaidens , who will be there to share their personal insights on the industry. While the event is sold out, it will be live streamed through the MMF and NZ Music Commission Facebook and YouTube channels.

returns to on Saturday 29th. This year’s panels feature topics on producing, touring, radio and the process of funding. Speakers from , , and will be there along with artists and producers such as , , and from , who will be there to share their personal insights on the industry. While the event is sold out, it will be live streamed through the and Facebook and YouTube channels. This Friday is NZ Music T-Shirt Day ! Dig out your favourite band merch and get involved to help out a fantastic cause. Text MUSIC to 2448 to donate $3 to help MusicHelps continue to support Kiwi musicians and crew through hard times. Use the hashtag #nzmusictshirtday to spread the word on socials and visit the website for more info.

! Dig out your favourite band merch and get involved to help out a fantastic cause. Text MUSIC to 2448 to donate $3 to help continue to support Kiwi musicians and crew through hard times. Use the hashtag #nzmusictshirtday to spread the word on socials and visit the website for more info. The Art of the Record exhibition makes its last stop in Dunedin this week, taking over the space at 19 George Street, just off the Octagon, for the final installation of this celebration of artwork from the last 21 years of NZ music.

exhibition makes its last stop in Dunedin this week, taking over the space at 19 George Street, just off the Octagon, for the final installation of this celebration of artwork from the last 21 years of NZ music. Boosted will be joining in on the NZ Music Month | Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa action by hosting an online masterclass on crowdfunding this Wednesday. Free for all, this masterclass will cover how you can run crowdfunding campaigns to earn you that extra bit to go towards your next project or tour with musical alumni leading the programme. For more information head to the Facebook event.

will be joining in on the action by hosting an online masterclass on crowdfunding this Wednesday. Free for all, this masterclass will cover how you can run crowdfunding campaigns to earn you that extra bit to go towards your next project or tour with musical alumni leading the programme. For more information head to the Facebook event. Wellington based collective Eyegum will be hosting a night of some of the finest indie talent the capital has to offer. At this special one-off event at Wellington Museum , Eyegum will bring along Sure Boy , Wiri Donna and Violet Hurst for a rocking night amongst the artefacts. Entry is by koha from when doors open at 8pm this Friday.

will be hosting a night of some of the finest indie talent the capital has to offer. At this special one-off event at , Eyegum will bring along , and for a rocking night amongst the artefacts. Entry is by koha from when doors open at 8pm this Friday. Christchurch’s Darkroom will be celebrating a night of homegrown music this upcoming Saturday with Christchurch artists covering Christchurch songs. Presenting Circle Jerk , eight acts will take the stage from the past and present Christchurch scene such as Cold Shower , Just Another June and Violet French . With 100% of profits going to MusicHelps , head along to enjoy Kiwi music while donating to a great cause.

will be celebrating a night of homegrown music this upcoming Saturday with Christchurch artists covering Christchurch songs. Presenting , eight acts will take the stage from the past and present Christchurch scene such as , and . With 100% of profits going to , head along to enjoy Kiwi music while donating to a great cause. This Sunday, head along to Meow in Wellington to Eastern Sound Collective’s first live event. Formed at the end of 2020, the collective was created by a small group of Wellington based musicians, with the aim to bring together artists and creatives of Asian and South Asian heritage to build a support network and improve representation in the industry. The first event will feature Abrzy, Nam Chucks, Sujai, Miss Leading and Karnan Saba, with tickets available here.

first live event. Formed at the end of 2020, the collective was created by a small group of Wellington based musicians, with the aim to bring together artists and creatives of Asian and South Asian heritage to build a support network and improve representation in the industry. The first event will feature and with tickets available here. Small Hall Sessions kicks off this Wednesday with Barry Saunders and Delaney Davidson taking over five local community halls and centres around Hawkes Bay. This exclusive series brings to life these small halls that otherwise don’t see acts of this stature. An intimate setting for rural towns to get amongst, there’s nothing quite like this in the country. For more information and tickets head to the Small Hall Sessions website.

kicks off this Wednesday with and taking over five local community halls and centres around Hawkes Bay. This exclusive series brings to life these small halls that otherwise don’t see acts of this stature. An intimate setting for rural towns to get amongst, there’s nothing quite like this in the country. For more information and tickets head to the website. After kicking off music month with Mikey Dam , Spark Sessions returns with a double headline for the final week. Harper Finn and Cassie Henderson will take the stage for a free live stream this Wednesday . Finn recently came off his tour with LA Women after releasing his new single She Said, while Cassie Henderson released an acoustic version of her latest single Burn Brighter . Simply head along to Spark’s Facebook page at 7:30pm to enjoy.

, returns with a double headline for the final week. and will take the stage for a free live stream . Finn recently came off his tour with LA Women after releasing his new single while released an acoustic version of her latest single . Simply head along to Spark’s Facebook page at 7:30pm to enjoy. West Auckland will host an exclusive workshop with Phil Dadson and Adrian Croucher (From Scratch) on DIY Instruments. After a very successful free workshop, this one will be ticketed with attendees able to take home their instruments. There’s nothing quite like this so get on down and expand your musical skill set, with tickets still available here!

and (From Scratch) on DIY Instruments. After a very successful free workshop, this one will be ticketed with attendees able to take home their instruments. There’s nothing quite like this so get on down and expand your musical skill set, with tickets still available here! Aotearoa rap veteran Raiza Biza will be bringing a very special show to Auckland’s Ponsonby Social Club this Friday night. Celebrating the release of his Summer in Retrograde album, Biza will be hitting the stage accompanied by a live band. Bringing a more stripped down approach to his set, get your tickets to see a unique Biza experience.

ON AIR NEWS:

Dunedin’s Radio One 91FM has just kicked off its 100% NZ Music Week which will feature special guest selections from Radio One’s former Breakfast Show hosts DJ Andy Flyboy, Emma Dish, Jungle Fari, and Mayor Aaron Hawkins, with and live to air performances on the Radio One 91FM Breakfast and Drive shows.

has just kicked off its 100% NZ Music Week which will feature special guest selections from Radio One’s former Breakfast Show hosts DJ Andy Flyboy, Emma Dish, Jungle Fari, and Mayor Aaron Hawkins, with and live to air performances on the Radio One 91FM Breakfast and Drive shows. In Palmerston North, Radio Control 99.4FM are also 100% local this week, with exclusive artist interviews, and live to air performances of NZ bangers and local bangers!

are also 100% local this week, with exclusive artist interviews, and live to air performances of NZ bangers and local bangers! RNZ Music has been shining a light on some of their favourite local sessions this May with Church & AP, Jack Page, Le Art, Devilskin, Merk & more. Head over to the RNZ Music Facebook page to catch up on the goodness.

has been shining a light on some of their favourite local sessions this May with & more. Head over to the RNZ Music Facebook page to catch up on the goodness. The Rock will be hosting their very own free gig this Sunday at Auckland’s Sweatshop Brew Kitchen . Their Sweet As Sunday Session features some of the best up and coming rock bands across the country with Racing, Deadbeat, Capitol Theatre, Cherry Blind and Fyveyes all taking the stage. Kicking off at 3pm, get on down into the city for a free gig of local rock.

will be hosting their very own free gig this Sunday at Auckland’s . Their features some of the best up and coming rock bands across the country with and all taking the stage. Kicking off at 3pm, get on down into the city for a free gig of local rock. 95bFM Fancy New Bands takes over Whammy & Wine Cellar this Friday for their annual showcase of emerging acts you need to know. This year’s line-up features Emmanuelle, Zoe Moon, Grecco Romank, Ilena, Masaya, Soul Levasa, Van Staden & Böhm, Ludus and Jules Acab . It’s free entry, but you can (and should!) make a koha for the performers.

takes over Whammy & Wine Cellar this Friday for their annual showcase of emerging acts you need to know. This year’s line-up features and . It’s free entry, but you can (and should!) make a koha for the performers. Radio Hauraki are wrapping up their month of the Locals Only Take Over on Nights, where NZ artists pop in for a chat and take over the playlist. There’s been loads going on over at Hauraki – check out their website for interviews with The Nudge, Miles Calder, Tablefox and more!

KEY RELEASES

Kiwi country singer Miranda Eastern released her long awaited debut album Behind Unbroken Strings last week, following her singles Cowboy Lullaby and Country Boy have made waves across the globe. Click here to listen to the album.

released her long awaited debut album last week, following her singles and have made waves across the globe. Click here to listen to the album. The mighty Datsuns return this Friday with their seventh studio album Eye To Eye . Preceded by the singles Dehumanise , Suspicion and Brain to Brain , all feature striking artwork by Callum Rooney.

return this Friday with their seventh studio album . Preceded by the singles , and , all feature striking artwork by Callum Rooney. 23-year old Max Earnshaw released his brand new single What We Made last Friday, with the multi-layered song exploring themes of walking away from a relationship and everything that was built together, good and bad. Created during the 2020 lockdown, the song follows his previous four singles, including Stay which debuted at #12 on the Hot NZ Singles Chart. Check it out here!

released his brand new single last Friday, with the multi-layered song exploring themes of walking away from a relationship and everything that was built together, good and bad. Created during the 2020 lockdown, the song follows his previous four singles, including which debuted at #12 on the Hot NZ Singles Chart. Check it out here! Singer songwriter Paul S Allen has been a stalwart live performer for more than 30 years in Dunedin. After a busy month, including performing at the Nook & Cranny Festival, Paul S Allen has released his second full album And He Flies .

has been a stalwart live performer for more than 30 years in Dunedin. After a busy month, including performing at the Nook & Cranny Festival, has released his second full album Rising star RIIKI has delivered a sonic switch up with her latest single In The Moment, delving into a world of melancholic sentiment and R&B infused pop, showcasing her diverse sound. The song’s inspiration stemmed on the final day of her overseas trip, while RIIKI was feeling motions of homesickness distracting her from being present in the moment encapsulating the experience, and can be streamed here.

has delivered a sonic switch up with her latest single delving into a world of melancholic sentiment and R&B infused pop, showcasing her diverse sound. The song’s inspiration stemmed on the final day of her overseas trip, while RIIKI was feeling motions of homesickness distracting her from being present in the moment encapsulating the experience, and can be streamed here. Kiwi indie haze band The Butlers dropped the single and video for Time last Friday , from their upcoming EP Kaikoura Conceptions coming this Friday. Riding high on a recent run of summer festival appearances and sold-out headline shows, The Butlers have created a loyal fan base through their summery, relaxed sound.

dropped the single and video for last Friday from their upcoming EP coming this Friday. Riding high on a recent run of summer festival appearances and sold-out headline shows, The Butlers have created a loyal fan base through their summery, relaxed sound. Indie favourites Mako Road have treated fans to not only their brand new single Don’t Keep Me Waiting , but have also announced that their highly-anticipated debut album Stranger Days is coming in July, followed by an Australian and NZ album tour in August and September. Tickets are on sale now!

have treated fans to not only their brand new single , but have also announced that their highly-anticipated debut album is coming in July, followed by an Australian and NZ album tour in August and September. Tickets are on sale now! Venice dropped Queen of the Night on Friday, with support of industry heavyweights including Ratu Gordon, Laughton Kora and Tiki Taane, with the single produced and mixed at Auckland’s iconic Roundhead Studios. Featuring one of the world’s most proficient and respected bass players Dan Antonovich, the single comes with a live performance from The Civic in Auckland.

dropped on Friday, with support of industry heavyweights including and with the single produced and mixed at Auckland’s iconic Featuring one of the world’s most proficient and respected bass players the single comes with a live performance from The Civic in Auckland. Louis Baker has released a soul-stirring and deeply personal single and video with Brighter Day, released last Friday. The single pays tribute to the triumphs and adversities faced by his Koro, with Baker revealing he wrote the song for his grandfather he never met, who always kept a positive mindset and looked for brighter days ahead. Listen to the song here, and check out the video directed by Anahera Parata here.

has released a soul-stirring and deeply personal single and video with released last Friday. The single pays tribute to the triumphs and adversities faced by his Koro, with Baker revealing he wrote the song for his grandfather he never met, who always kept a positive mindset and looked for brighter days ahead. Listen to the song here, and check out the video directed by Anahera Parata here. Kiwi new-wave indie-soul four-piece Souldrop delivered their latest video for new single Cadet. Renowned for their summery surf rock, Souldrop have developed a genre-bending sound, infusing elements of reggae, rock, pop, jazz, funk and a dash of psychedelic lemon. The group have released two EPs in consecutive years, Hazy Days and a self-titled EP, and promise fans that more is on the way very soon.

delivered their latest video for new single Renowned for their summery surf rock, Souldrop have developed a genre-bending sound, infusing elements of reggae, rock, pop, jazz, funk and a dash of psychedelic lemon. The group have released two EPs in consecutive years, and a self-titled EP, and promise fans that more is on the way very soon. Wellington-based musician ZÖ has released her newest single Origami, a sign of what’s to come from her brand new EP that is set to be released later this year. Reflecting on the song, she says “this song is about realising I need to work on myself, that I’m the only one who can make it happen, but sometimes I forget and slip back into my old ways.” Listen to the profoundly personal single here.

KEY TOURS

It might be the last week of NZ Music Month | Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa, but that doesn’t mean live shows are slowing down. Every corner of the country is being treated this week; The Butlers and Muroki hit Wellington, Dunedin and Christchurch this week while rising-pop artist PRINS is touring the South Island for two free shows. The Theia X Vayne CREEP tour is coming to a close with shows in Whakatane and Gisborne, Miles Calder continues his album-release tour visiting Leigh, Dan Sharp finishes up his enormous nationwide tour when he plays in Mt Maunganui this Friday, and you can catch CHAII in Auckland and Wellington this weekend. For a list of tours, gigs and shows playing around this country this week, click here.

https://www.nzmusicmonth.co.nz/

#nzmusicmonth

#nzmm2021

Click here for NZMM logos.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url