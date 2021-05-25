Comments Off on New Public-private Effort On Digital Uptake

Press Release – New Zealand Government

A new public-private partnership has been launched to improve access to digital technology and training for small businesses, to take advantage of new opportunities through e-commerce.

Small Business Minister Stuart Nash has joined business, corporate and industry leaders to launch the 20-member Digital Boost Alliance at The Mind Lab in Auckland.

“Last week’s Budget committed $44 million for digital training and advice. Today the private sector is coming on board to support small businesses to take advantage of the economic recovery,” Mr Nash said.

“There is no going back from the digital revolution that has occurred across the globe due to COVID19. Millions of companies and business owners have adopted digital tools and technologies to meet new expectations of customers and suppliers, and drive productivity.

“Our aspiration is for New Zealand to have the most digitally enabled small business sector in the world. Agencies like Xero and NZIER estimate real GDP could increase between $3.5b and $6.2b if there was just a 20 percent increase in the uptake of cloud computing alone.

“Other economic benefits from government efforts to drive innovations like e-invoicing, faster payment terms, and IR’s Business Transformation are based on digital enablement.

“The Digital Boost Alliance involves twenty influential organisations who share the same goals and purpose – to support small business resilience and productivity, and enhance wellbeing and social inclusion via greater digital adoption.

“It includes multinationals like Google, Facebook, Microsoft, HP and Amazon, five trading banks, Xero, MYOB, Zeald and Datacom, the Mindlab, CertNZ, Spark, Chorus and 2Degrees, the Warehouse Group and MBIE.

“The organisations who join the Alliance make a public commitment to support small businesses, workers or communities with free or discounted goods, services, advice or training in order to improve standards of living and wellbeing.

“The continued digitalisation of NZ businesses will help secure the economic recovery in the face of ongoing uncertainty and volatility as COVID19 evolves around the world. The global pandemic is still our biggest threat but we are well placed to deal with its challenges through initiatives like increased digitalisation,” Mr Nash said.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url