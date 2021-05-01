on Man Arrested In Relation To Search For Hone Reihana – Reihana Still Sought

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector John Sutton:

Police are continuing to appeal for sightings of Hone Reihana, who is actively being sought by Police in relation to a firearms incident at the Sofitel Hotel in Auckland in April.

Reihana, 27, also uses the name Hone Hawira and is a patched Head Hunter gang member.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

This morning a 25-year-old female who was identified earlier this week as being with Reihana and assisting him in evading Police appeared in the Whangarei District Court charged with being an accessory after the fact.

This evening, a male was stopped in a motor vehicle linked to Reihana, south of Kawakawa.

He is also believed to have been assisting Reihana in evading Police.

As a result, a 31-year-old Northland man was arrested and will appear in the Whangarei District Court on Monday also charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Anyone who sees Hone Reihana is asked to contact Police immediately by phoning 111.

Anyone with further information that may assist our enquiries is asked to contact (09) 477 5221 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police repeat our warning that anyone found to be assisting Reihana in evading Police could find themselves liable for prosecution.

