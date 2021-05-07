on Live Export Protests Planned Across The Country Tomorrow For A National Day Of Action

Comments Off on Live Export Protests Planned Across The Country Tomorrow For A National Day Of Action

Press Release – SAFE NZ

SAFE will join people around the country tomorrow, who are rallying together from midday to demonstrate their opposition to the two-year phase-out of live export by sea.

As part of a ‘National Day of Action,’ independently organised protests will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Dunedin, Christchurch, Whangarei, Whanganui, Nelson and Tauranga, as well as at Napier, New Plymouth and Timaru, where cows are commonly exported from.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton said she has sent a letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying that while she was pleased that the Government had moved to ban live export by sea, she wanted an immediate ban.

“Two years is too long, and that’s the message people across the country are sending to the Government,” said Ashton.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor announced last month that the export of live cattle by sea would be banned following a two-year phase-out period, stating that live export would always pose animal welfare challenges.

“We’re glad the Government has recognised the risks, but those risks remain for the next two years and animals will suffer as a consequence. The Government must commit to high animal welfare standards and end this trade immediately.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url