INZBC To Examine The New Decade Of Action, In Its First-ever Hybrid Summit

India New Zealand Business Council

At the beginning of this new decade, new realities have emerged: a world post-Brexit, RCEP, COVID, Trump and other geopolitical changes is now our new normal. In this new world order, both India and New Zealand are well-positioned to work and strive together for mutual benefit.

Keeping this in mind, the India New Zealand Business Council (INZBC) aims to make this into a ‘Decade of Action’ for the New Zealand-India relationship with their upcoming annual Summit to be held on 23 – 24 June 2021.

Adapting to changing times, the first INZBC Summit of the ’20s will be a hybrid summit that will be held at a physical venue as well as broadcasted virtually. Attendees will get to interact with each other face-to-face one the first day at The Trusts Arena in Henderson, Auckland. The second day is entirely virtually, link for which will be sent to attendees upon registration. To buy tickets at https://www.inzbusinesssummit.com

The Summit will bring together influential Ministers, policymakers, diplomats from across India and New Zealand to focus on various issues of diplomacy & trade that affect the new world order. It aims to provide a deeper and meaningful dialogue at a diplomatic level, by moving the conversation away from the FTA and to find new, innovative ways of collaboration on diplomacy and trade.

Championing the cause of educating kiwi businesses of on-the-ground realities of doing business with India, the team at INZBC continues to work closely with government agencies like the Ministry for Foreign Affairs & Trade, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, Education NZ, Indian High Commission.

The Summit will cover four main themes, which will be examined by the speakers over the two days.

Panel Discussion: Indo-Pacific strategic ties

The first panel discussion of the INZBC Summit will focus on the power dynamics in the Indo-Pacific. Examining India’s involvement and relevance in the region along with New Zealand’s dynamic and strategic importance, an ensemble of speakers will decode the shifting geopolitics in the region.

Experienced diplomats and public sector leaders will examine the future of rule-based trade and international security in the Indo-Pacific.

Panel Discussion: Globalisation, post COVID-19

The second panel discussion of the summit will examine the impact of post COVID policy changes and initiatives on globalisation. With the global community continuing to reel from the effects of the pandemic, what does the future look like for international trade?

Speakers from across the public and private sector will compare different avenues of future trade – collaboration, strategic partnerships, IP sharing, against a trade that’s solely reliant on import and export. The panel discussion will also examine the growth of the indigenous and Maori economy by the Indian and New Zealand government respectively.

Panel Discussion: Trade Regulations – The New Normal

On day 2, this virtual panel discussion will explore the future of trade regulations. Speakers from across dairy, pharmaceutical, politics and food industry will examine the future of trade between India and New Zealand. Will it be more bilateral or multilateral trade agreements between nations and how will this affect relationships between the two countries?

Panel Discussion: Services Sector – Changing scenarios and challenges

Service sectors like education, tourism and sporting industries are the biggest casualties of this pandemic. While these sectors contribute a significant percentage to the Indian and New Zealand economy, a lack of movement has hindered growth within these sectors.

The INZBC Summit has brought together local and international experts for this virtual discussion, who will examine the current biggest challenges faced by the service sector and present best case scenarios, solutions and a way forward for these industries.

For more information about the Summit, head over to https://www.inzbusinesssummit.com.

The website has details on each panel discussion and speakers.

Details of the Summit as below:

Day1: Wednesday, 23 June 2021

[Physical + Virtual; Trust Arena Conference Centre, West Auckland]

Day2: Thursday, 24 June 2021 [Virtual Only]

Time: 5pm to 8pm NZT [Both Days]

About INZBC:

The India New Zealand Business Council is the premier trade organisation in New Zealand, which has been working since 1988 to build trade relations between India and New Zealand. INZBC has promoted and encouraged trade, investment, scientific, technical and economic cooperation between the two countries.

To know more about us, please visit our website: www.inzbc.org

