Press Release – New Zealand Police

Emergency services are currently responding to an incident where a person has fallen from the Grafton Bridge onto the North Western motorway.

The person has serious injuries and will be transported to hospital.

One lane is currently blocked on the North Western motorway below the Grafton Bridge.

There is heavy congestion as a result and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url