Hundreds Of Volunteers Clean Up South Auckland’s Waterways

On Saturday 8th May, around 500 volunteers banded together to clean up South Auckland’s waterways.

Te Puhinui Big Clean was originally planned to clean up the Puhinui Stream, a 12-kilometre waterway from Totara Park to the Manukau Harbour. But due to the large number of volunteers, the clean-up effort was extended to include the Otara Creek and Papakura Stream as well.

The clean-up was organised by the Beautification Trust, an organisation dedicated to protecting and improving the environment in South Auckland.

“We were absolutely thrilled with the commitment of the local community and their collective impact,” says Beautification Trust CEO, Daniel Barthow. “There is such a unique community spirit here in South Auckland. Our community takes pride in the environment and so many people were willing to pitch in and make a difference.”

The clean-up was attended by whānau, schools, businesses, faith-based communities and community groups. Volunteers removed tonnes of illegally dumped rubbish, including road cones, car parts, building materials, old furniture and even a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The morning clean-up was followed by a free zero-waste BBQ and entertainment at the Auckland Botanic Gardens for all volunteers who took part.

The event was supported by Panuku Development Auckland, Wiri Business Association, Business Manukau, Auckland Botanic Gardens, CityCare and mana whenua, Te Waiohua.

In 2016, the Beautification Trust set the record for New Zealand’s largest single environmental clean-up. The massive event saw almost 2000 volunteers remove more than 12.5 tonnes of rubbish from the Puhinui Stream and Manukau Harbour foreshore, including 300 tyres and over 200 shopping trolleys.

The Beautification Trust is now encouraging local businesses, schools and community groups to “adopt a spot” along the Puhinui Stream to help keep the waterway free of rubbish. To adopt a spot or enquire about holding a clean-up in your area, contact admin@beautification.org.nz.

