Press Release – ACT New Zealand

With the wind in our sails, I’m hugely looking forward to meeting you at our rally on the 23rd. I’ve just completed our nationwide Free Speech tour and the support we have received has been amazing. In my opinion, the tide is turning and the continuing failures of this government are starting to impact their support.

Now is the time for ACT to step forward to make our collective voices heard, if we want to stop some of the current nonsenses being proposed by this Labour/Greens coalition. But I need your support. The media will have to take notice of an ASB Theatre packed to gills, as they did for last year’s Dare to be Different event. Tickets are selling fast, but there are still seats available.

A number of our MPs will be presenting policy initiatives and Prof Des Gorman will give you the informed view on COVID and the proposed ‘health reforms’. I’ll be laying out our long term strategy for the 2023 election.

This is your opportunity if you live outside Auckland to make a weekend of it, brave the ‘big smoke’ and come and meet our team. We’ve secured some good deals with local hotels and I’ve listed the flights from the main centres that would get you to the venue in time, if you’d prefer to arrive on the morning of the rally.

Join me in the Honest Conversations they don’t want to hear.

– David Seymour

Honest Conversations: The ACT Event Of 2021

Date : Sunday, 23 May, 1.00pm

: Sunday, 23 May, 1.00pm Venue : ASB Waterfront Theatre, 138 Halsey Street, Wynyard Quarter, Auckland

: ASB Waterfront Theatre, 138 Halsey Street, Wynyard Quarter, Auckland Ticket Prices: Adult – $50.00 | Student – $25.00

