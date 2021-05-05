on Fourth Person Charged In Relation To Search For Hone Reihana

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector John Sutton, NZ Police:

A fourth person has been arrested today in relation to the search for wanted man Hone Reihana.

A 25-year-old West Auckland woman has been charged with being an Accessory after the Fact and will be appearing in the Waitakere District Court this afternoon.

A team of detectives continue to carry out a number of enquiries in our ongoing efforts to locate Reihana, aged 27, who is wanted in relation to a shooting incident at the Sofitel Hotel in Auckland in April.

Over the past week, three other people have been arrested and charged in Auckland and Northland with being an Accessory after the Fact in relation to this investigation.

Police will continue to pursue all possible lines of enquiry to locate Hone Reihana, who also uses the name Hone Hawira and is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Police will continue to prosecute anyone who is found to be allegedly assisting him evade capture.

We appeal to Hone Reihana to hand himself into Police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should phone the enquiry team on 09 477 5221 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

