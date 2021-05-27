Fighting Back Against Fast Furniture

Press Release – Premium SEO NZ

Modern Auckland living is ‘fast’ – fast food, fast fashion, fast furniture. In a bid to keep up with the most recent home trends, many Aucklanders tend to opt for buying cheaper, lower quality products that inevitably end up in landfills a few years later. The main problem with fast furniture is that it promotes a culture of waste and leads to viewing furniture as a disposable commodity rather than an investment for the future.

Thankfully, there are still many options available to those wishing to shop for more sustainable furniture in Auckland. Once the belief that fast furniture is budget friendly simply because of its initially lower outlay is dispelled and the long-term benefits of buying higher quality items is understood, a whole new world of décor opportunities begins to open up.

For those on a tight budget, searching local flee-markets like the Otara Flea Market or The Vintage Market and charity shops, taking part in a furniture swap or frequenting the monthly Antiques & Collectors Fair, or sourcing second-hand items online are all great options that could lead to finding unique pieces at a fraction of the cost of newer store-bought items.

Then, there is the option of actually commissioning local craftspeople or companies to custom-make pieces. While it might be necessary to make an initially higher upfront payment for commissioned items in comparison to their fast equivalents, the benefits outweigh these costs, including helping to grow the local economy and gaining an heirloom for future generations. Local, custom-made items also ensure that a home is filled with furniture that better reflects those living there, which is something mass produced items simply cannot fully do.

There is also the option of frequenting higher-end stores that stock imported and/or locally made furniture items. These stores usually sell furniture made out of more sustainable materials like solid wood and metal as opposed to plywood and plastic.

By viewing furniture as an investment and taking the time to source high-value items, it may be possible for Aucklanders to quell their unsustainable desire for fast furniture.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url