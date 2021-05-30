Comments Off on Evidence Needed For Harbour Bridge Cycle Lane

Press Release – ACT New Zealand

“Cyclists who have broken to law to cross the Auckland Harbour Bridge need to provide evidence to back up their case,” says ACT’s Transport spokesperson Simon Court.

“Why should the rest of law-abiding Aucklanders have been held up on their Sunday because of a group of law breaking protestors?

“If the ‘Liberate the Lane’ group want to get the public onside they should have presented the evidence that it’s going to move more people.

“They didn’t because they don’t have any. They believe they’re above the law and above evidence.

“Today’s demonstration won’t have done cycling any favours.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url