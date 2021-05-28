Comments Off on EDNZ 2021 Awards Announced

Press Release – Economic Development NZ

The winners of the Economic Development NZ 2021 Awards have been announced at a ceremony in Palmerston North which is host city to this year’s EDNZ Conference.

Winners have been recognised for their best practice in a wide range of categories including:

Inclusive Development

Integrated Planning

Collaboration with iwi, business and community

Innovation

Inward Investment

Business recovery support

EDNZ also recognised the remarkable efforts of an individual economic development professional through its Distinguished Service Award.

The winners of the Awards are:

Best practice inclusive development:

The innovation and enterprise park being developed near Kaikohe by Council-owned company Far North Holdings, mana whenua Ngāti Rangi and regional economic development agency Northland Inc – Contact: Peter Heath 021 456 089

Best practice Collaboration with iwi, business and community:

Nelson Regional Development Agency for Project Kokiri – Contact: Johny O’Donnell 022 103 9104.

Best practice Integrated Planning:

Christchurch for its NZ Innovation and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem – Contact: Boyd Warren 027 487 3027

Best practice business recovery support:

Venture Taranaki for its Business Services Grant – Contact: Sophie Kelly 0223529851

Best practice Innovation:

Auckland Unlimited and Circularity for XLabs – Contact: Melanya Burrows 021 986 710

Best practice Inward Investment:

Auckland Unlimited for Invest Auckland – Contact: Suzanne McKinnon 021 243 1373

Best practice Premier Award

The winner of the Premier Award for Best Practice was Venture Taranaki for its Business Services Grant. Contact: Sophie Kelly 0223529851

Distinguished Service Award

The DSA was awarded to Mark Rawson, former CEO of Nelson Regional Development Agency and long serving EDNZ board member – Contact: Mark Rawson 021 354 558

Commendations for Best Practice were also presented for the following:

A Commendation for Innovation was awarded to Central Economic Development Agency for

“Sort it online” Contact: Janet Reynolds 021 066 159

A Commendation for Integrated Planning was awarded to the Economic Action Marlborough (TEAM) Group/Marlborough District Council for its response to Covid 19 – Contact: Alan Simpson 027 214 5728

Commendations for Business Recovery Support were also presented to:

Queenstown Lakes District Council (contact Peter Harris -) and Enterprise North Canterbury -Contact: Miles Dalton 021 570 141 .

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url