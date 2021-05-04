Concrete Group Subsidiary Seeks Clearance To Acquire Drymix

Press Release – Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has received a clearance application from Dunlop Drymix Limited, a subsidiary of the Concrete Group Limited, seeking clearance to acquire the assets and business of six companies that collectively trade in New Zealand as Drymix.

Drymix has continued to trade since each of the Drymix companies were placed into receivership in mid-2020.

Concrete Group Limited (under the ‘Cemix’ brand) and Drymix both manufacture and supply a range of bagged concrete and mortar products. These products are designed for use in DIY and projects where small amounts of concrete are needed, and are sold nationwide in large building product stores (eg Mitre 10 and Bunnings), hardware stores and other building products outlets.

Cemix products are manufactured in Auckland, while Drymix products are manufactured at plants located in Feilding and Orari (near Timaru).

