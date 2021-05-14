Charging Electric Cars With Diesel

Press Release – ACT New Zealand

One thing this week that told us more about New Zealand than anything else was the Department of Conservation charging an electric vehicle on Stewart Island with a diesel generator.

How did we get here? It’s just one example of how a tiny but politically organised minority push their agenda while polite Kiwis sit back. A more serious example was the idea that 1,000 workers could force compulsory union contracts on an entire industry. That’s before we talk about the new New Zealand history curriculum, or the various assaults on employers, landlords, farmers, basically anyone trying to make a go of this country.

The problem is, what to do about it? Disagreeing is not enough. The only way we can stop the leftward march of what must be the worst New Zealand government in living memory is by becoming active. Only when New Zealanders like us stop having our good will taken advantage of and make our voices heard in sufficient numbers will the movement towards rational policy making and fair representation gather momentum. Only then will our views start effectively competing with those who charge EV’s with diesel.

If you want to do more than shout at your television or moan to your partner, then get active. We don’t need you to take to the streets, but we do need you to attend our Honest Conversations rally on May 23rd. Hundreds have already signed up to engage with me and my MP colleagues; to hear what Prof Des Gorman has to say about COVID and the health reforms and to demonstrate that our movement must be listened to.

We are on a march towards a better and fairer New Zealand. Will you join us?

David Seymour

Date: Sunday, 23 May, 1.00pm

Venue: ASB Waterfront Theatre, 138 Halsey Street, Wynyard Quarter, Auckland

Ticket Prices:

Adult – $50.00

Student – $25.00

Reserve your tickets for Honest Conversations.

Reminders:

AGM – Our AGM will be held from 10.00am to 12.00pm at the ASB Waterfront Theatre. You can RSVP to the AGM and find out more details here. Please note, the AGM is open to members only.

