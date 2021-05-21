Budget 2021 Delivers For Manurewa

Press Release – Arena Williams

Budget 2021 makes significant investment in Manurewa and secures the recovery from COVID.

“This budget addressed long term challenges like housing, inequality and climate change which are so important to the people of South Auckland, while making sure we can continue to grow the economy,” said Arena Williams, MP for Manurewa.

The government raising main benefits by between $32 to $55 per adult, in line with recommendations by the Welfare Expert Advisory Group. This will lift more children out of poverty and tackle inequality, and provide much-needed stimulus for our economy.

“Not only is this budget ambitious for our economy, it’s good for families and ordinary people in Manurewa who need Labour governments to make long term change,” said Williams.

“Closing the gaps created by inequality is the right thing to do and now is the right time to do it. I know that extra money will go towards food on the table, shoes on kids and heating homes,” said Williams.

Budget 2021 includes funding for a number of South Auckland initiatives, including:

· Three Auckland rail programmes – the Papakura to Pukekohe electrification, Drury rail station development, and the third main line in Manukau for the Wiri to Quay route.

· Extending the National Bowel Screening Programme to Auckland and Manukau DHB for people aged between 60 and 74.

· Property funding for Te Wharekura o Manurewa.

· $12m of the Mana Ake fund for mental wellbeing supports in primary and intermediate schools in South Auckland.

· 14 infrastructure projects across New Zealand, including the Puhinui Station Interchange in Manurewa, which will create 2121 jobs.

“I’m delighted for Manurewa, and I’m happy that we’re taking a balanced approach that will create jobs and keep a lid on debt while tackling long term issues like child wellbeing, housing, and climate change,” said Williams.

