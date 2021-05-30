Comments Off on Best Current Affairs Series: Te Ao With Moana Wins At 2021 Voyager Media Awards

May 29, 2021

TE AO WITH MOANA continued its award-winning run when the show won Best Current Affairs Series at the 2021 Voyager Media Awards at a ceremony in Auckland last night.

In recognising the outstanding work of the TE AO WITH MOANA team, the judges praised both its commitment to profiling important issues and the detailed and responsible treatment of those stories: “…this compelling body of work by Māori Television was a strong illustration that racial inequality remains a grave problem in New Zealand’s criminal justice system…(The stories) featured rare interviews which were conducted with aplomb. The judges were particularly impressed with the segment “When a visit to a Police Station Goes Belly Up” which forensically unpacked a questionable forceful arrest responsibly without hyperbole. This is what public interest journalism is all about.”

Māori Television CEO, Shane Taurima, said the win was fantastic, given the show was up against strong competition, and because of the judges’ recognition of high-quality current affairs journalism.

“News that educates people on key societal issues and informs conversation and debate lies at the heart of journalism – and all we do at Te Ao Māori News. Stories like those recognised by this award highlight the importance of having Māori newsrooms investigating and covering these key issues. Ka mau te wehi,” said Mr Taurima.

TE AO with MOANA submitted three stories for consideration:

1. The Long Reach’ by Moana Maniapoto brought together two of New Zealand’s most high profile criminals, David Tamihere and Teina Pora.

2. Once Were Gangsters’ by Hikurangi Jackson revealed the raw pain that lingers for gang members and their whānau even after they’ve left the gang life.

3. Police Belly Up’ by Sarah Hall explored questionable police practices.

Last year Moana Maniapoto and TE AO with MOANA was the Supreme Award winner of the 2020 Ngā Kupu Ora Māori Journalism Awards.

The Voyager Media Awards celebrate and recognise excellence in New Zealand journalism and are managed and promoted by the News Publishers’ Association.

