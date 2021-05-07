Comments Off on Auckland Action Against Poverty Stands In Solidarity With Public Sector Workers Facing ‘Unjust’ Pay Freeze

Press Release – Auckland Action Against Poverty

Auckland Action Against Poverty stands in solidarity with all public sector workers affected by the Government’s announced pay freeze.

On Wednesday the Government announced that workers earning between $60,000 and $100,000 would only receive a pay rise if there is “serious recruitment pressure in their area”, and that workers earning over $100,000 would receive no pay rises.

When the effects of inflation are taken into account, many people will experience the pay freeze as a real-terms pay cut.

“We see in our work every day the struggles people are going through on inadequate incomes as rents rise and bills increase. This freeze is unjust and demoralising for nurses, teachers, and other workers who have done so much to get us through the pandemic,” says Auckland Action Against Poverty coordinator Brooke Pao Stanley

“People in and out of work are united in wanting everyone getting enough income to lead thriving lives in loving, connected communities – and the Government is failing all of us.

“PSA National Secretary Kerry Davies has described the pay freeze as “unfair” and “bad economics” – an “unacceptable” move that continues to “undervalue public servants.

“The Government must urgently reverse this step, allowing pay rises to happen in the normal way as part of securing liveable incomes for all.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url