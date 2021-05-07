Ambit Appoints Blair Woods As Head Of Engineering

Press Release – Ambit

Auckland, 7th May 2021, Ambit, the conversational AI platform, has appointed Blair Woods as its Head of Engineering. Blair, who has significant platform development experience, will guide Ambit’s technology as it provides conversational AI at scale for more brands across New Zealand and Australia.

Blair returns to New Zealand from Berlin where he was Head of Engineering at financial services company, Bitwala. Prior to that he held senior development and leadership roles at NIB New Zealand and Fiserv.

Blair says: “I’m excited about reconnecting with New Zealand’s developer community and seeing again first hand the world leading technical skills and ideas on offer locally. As Ambit continues to refine conversational AI and customers embrace the value of digital employees, engineering skills come into their own and I look forward to welcoming further new members to our team.”

Tim Warren, CEO and Co-founder at Ambit, says: “We are delighted to welcome Blair to lead our growing engineering team. Investing in developer skills and infrastructure underpins our ability to offer digital customer service at scale to customers, small or large, to increase revenue and customer service while controlling costs.”

