All Lanes On The Auckland Harbour Bridge Re-opened

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency would like to acknowledge the patience of road users who experienced delays on the Auckland transport network this morning as lanes on State Highway 1 northbound over the Auckland Harbour Bridge and the Curran St on-ramp were closed.

All lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge as well as the Curran St on-ramp are now open.

Lanes were closed as Police facilitated a group of cyclists who breeched police cordons in order to cross over the bridge.

When notified of the pedestrian activity on the Current St on-ramp which leads to the Auckland Harbour Bridge, Waka Kotahi traffic managers acted quickly in a live traffic environment to close two northbound lanes to create a safe environment and maintain the remaining two northbound lanes.

This caused significant traffic disruption with road users urged to postpone travel or use the alternative western Ring Route (SH16).

