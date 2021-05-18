Comments Off on Advocacy Group Welcomes Necessary Ombudsman Investigation Into Corrections Failure

Justice advocacy group JustSpeak is welcoming the Ombudsman’s wide ranging investigation into the Department of Corrections failure to meaningfully respond to calls for change, announced today.

“Despite years of promises under the Hōkai Rangi strategy of transformational change, conditions inside Corrections facilities are creating more harm and failing to support people onto pathways back to their communities.

“In the past four months alone there have been multiple exposures of inhumane and unacceptable treatment and conditions for people inside prison, in particular at Waikeria Prison and Auckland Women’s. These range from insufficient food and bedding, violence and ill-treatment, to cruel and inhumane practices.

“This Government has made laudable commitments to reducing the mass incarceration of Māori – but this cannot be achieved while thousands of people are subjected to inhumane conditions and denied access to meaningful rehabilitation services or support.

“In order to build a justice system that enables accountability and healing, the Government’s promised changes must get underway now.

