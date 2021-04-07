WorkSafe’s Forklift Roadshow Attracts More Than 1000 Businesses

Press Release – WorkSafe NZ

A country wide roadshow which aimed to highlight health and safety risks associated with forklifts reached 1055 businesses across the country.

The seminars, hosted by WorkSafe New Zealand, wrapped up in Dunedin last week.

Between 2013 and 2018 forklift related injuries resulted in ACC estimated life cost claims totalling more than $11 million.

The seminars, which kicked off in February, featured presentations from Forklift Operations Manager John Harrison and WorkSafe Engagement Leads Ruth Cook and Julie-Ann Mail. Presentations encouraged attendees to look at operator safety as well as the responsibility of businesses to ensure work is carried out safely.

WorkSafe’s Engagement Lead Ruth Cook said forklifts are a vital work vehicle for many businesses so it was fantastic to see so many businesses take a keen interest in the roadshow.

“Attendance exceeded expectation and we have even had interest from those outside the regions where workshops were delivered.

“It was a great opportunity to get in front of forklift operators and health and safety champions to talk about the risk of working in or around forklifts and present some new ideas for how to manage this risk.

“Feedback from attendees has been that they are encouraged to think more broadly about how to manage health and safety when it comes to working in and around these kinds of vehicles.

“It is great to see so many businesses recognising that they have an important part to play in ensuring health and safety risks are managed and workers get home to their family and whanau at the end of the day.”

Seminars which were cancelled in Auckland and Napier due to Covid-19 restrictions will take place later this year. WorkSafe will also look at rolling out seminars to other parts of the country.

