Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are now in a position to confirm one person has died, following a serious crash in Counties Manukau on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Clevedon Road, Papakura at 9.30pm.

The person died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit attended.

