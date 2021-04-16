on Update On Police Investigation Into Remuera Sudden Death

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe, Auckland City CIB:

The Police investigation into the sudden death of Pauline Hanna at her home in Remuera remains ongoing.

Today, Police have completed its scene examination at the Upland Road property.

Police are continuing with a number of enquiries and are also still awaiting various results and analysis.

Police would like to thank those who have come forward with information to date and we encourage anyone else who has information to contact the investigation team at Op.Kian@police.govt.nz

