Timothy Castle, Robyn Clements And Dillon Boucher Appointed To The Drug Free Sport New Zealand Board

Timothy (Tim) Castle has been reappointed as Chair and Robyn Clements and Dillon Boucher MNZM have been appointed as members to the board of Drug Free Sport New Zealand (DFSNZ).

Tim Castle’s reappointment as Chair is for a two-year term, commencing on 1 August. Robyn Clements’ term begins on 26 April and Dillon Boucher’s term begins on 1 August. Both appointments are for five-year terms.

Tim Castle is an experienced barrister specialising in international sports advocacy and arbitration, alternative dispute resolution and mediation. He was the first New Zealander appointed as a Judge of the Court of Arbitration in Sport and is a former board member and First Vice President/Chair of the New Zealand Olympic Committee. During his time as Chair over the past year, DFSNZ has successfully negotiated the challenges of Covid-19 to maintain an education programme to protect and support clean Kiwi athletes. The organisation carried out a testing programme to protect the health and safety of athletes during the pandemic, and utilised technology in place of face to face interaction. The organisation continues to focus on supporting and protecting New Zealand’s athletes competing domestically and overseas.

Robyn Clements has extensive management and governance experience. She is currently Chair of the Women’s National Basketball League, and a Trustee of her family farm in the Waikato. She has previously held roles as Chair for the Audit & Risk Committee at Basketball New Zealand, and Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee at the Primary Industry Training Organisation. During her time as Director for Basketball New Zealand there were significant changes, with an overhaul in strategy and planning for the basketball sector.

Dillon Boucher is a retired professional basketball player. Currently he is an Ambassador for Sport NZ’s Balance is Better programme, Director of Basketball for the Auckland Huskies and a member of the New Zealand National Basketball League board. Over his career, he has played for the New Zealand Breakers (NBL) and competed at the 2004 Olympics with the Tall Blacks. He has held coaching, management and director roles, including as General Manager of the New Zealand Breakers. In 2014 Dillon Boucher was appointed as a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Basketball.

Dillon Boucher replaces Sarah Ulmer, whose term ends in July. Sarah Ulmer has made a significant contribution to the board over the past decade, bringing commitment and passion for the sport sector, and clean sport in New Zealand.

Drug Free Sport New Zealand’s principal purpose, under the Sports Anti-Doping Act 2006, is to implement and apply the World Anti-Doping Code in New Zealand. Drug Free Sport New Zealand’s aim is to protect and promote a culture of clean, drug-free sport, by helping athletes understand the importance of clean sport and educating them about their rights and responsibilities; as well as carrying out a comprehensive testing programme.

