on The Youth Of Aotearoa Will Be Striking Again On April 9th To Demand Effective And Fast Action Against Climate Change

Comments Off on The Youth Of Aotearoa Will Be Striking Again On April 9th To Demand Effective And Fast Action Against Climate Change

Press Release – School Strike 4 Climate NZ

9th April 2021 Strike for Climate

The Youth of NZ will once again be standing up for climate action on April 9th of 2021. From Auckland to Dunedin and everywhere in between we will demand fast and effective climate action.

“COVID-19 may have stopped us in our tracks in the past. However, I tend to ask myself, why we can’t respond to this Climate Emergency, in the same way that we responded to COVID-19? Why can’t we direct such a ‘can do’ attitude towards this crisis, and why can’t we unite behind climate change, the same way we united behind COVID-19?” Says SS4C NZ Spokesperson, Ethan Reille

As climate change affects every New Zealander and every part of society, we are inviting everyone to join us. This rally will be intergenerational. Parents, teachers, aunties, uncles and grandparents are asked to join youth on April 9th to stand up for climate justice, and the many issues that follow such.

“We need everyone to come together and make their voices heard. A sustainable future isn’t just about stopping climate change or creating a greener environment, it’s also about ensuring a sustainable economy and jobs. We need everyone to come as a collective to create this for future generations.” Says SS4C NZ Spokesperson and Media Representative, Ash Putt-Fallows

We have collated a list of demands from people across Aotearoa, New Zealand which reflects the urgency and need to act to stop climate change. Our demands focus on what climate action New Zealanders want from our government. This includes:

Prohibiting the implementation of, and phase out the use of fossil fuels nationwide

Investing in a 100% Renewable Energy economy

Investing & implementing in a just transition

Honouring its [the Government’s] responsibility to our Pacific Island neighbours

Decreased Agriculture Emissions

Invests in Climate Education

“I’m striking as a last resort. It shouldn’t have come to this but we must make our voices heard and demand action be taken by the government for the sake of our planet and our future generations” Says SS4C NZ Spokesperson, Isaac Jarden

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url