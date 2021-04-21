Te Awamutu Wins Top Office In C21 Quarterly Awards

Press Release – Century 21 Real Estate

Century 21 New Zealand has announced its 2021 first quarter winners, which saw Century 21 Gadsby Realty in Te Awamutu ranked as the top office across the country as well as winning some leading sales awards.

“Rebecca Fraser and Paul Wheeler only bought Century 21 Gadsby Realty on Te Awamutu’s Alexandra Street in 2019 and then had a particularly strong 2020. It’s great the well-known Waikato franchise has now taken out the top office spot for the first three months of 2021,” says Derryn Mayne, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

Gadsby Realty won Top Office for the Quarter for both (Gross Closed Commission) and Units (the number of properties listed and sold). Rebecca Fraser and Eli Gadsby also won Gold sales awards, and Paul Wheeler took away a Silver award.

Down the road, Christine Stevens of Century 21 Stevens Realty in Mangakino was Top Principal for the Quarter for both GCC and Units. At the same time, Central Auckland’s Winson He of Century 21 Queen Street Realty won Top Salesperson for the Quarter for both GCC and Units. Ms Stevens and Mr He also won Platinum sales awards.

Other Platinum awards went to Iresh Tennakoon (Century 21 Local Realty, Papakura); Tasreet Dhatt (Century 21 Fairdeal Realty, Manukau); and Rod Hull (Century 21 Platinum, Tuakau).

Other Gold awards went to Gary Bal and Aman Kaushal (Local Realty, Papakura); Fenny Ang (Century 21 Edwards Realty, Botany); Paul Whiteford (Century 21 Gold Real Estate, Manurewa); Team Chatty & Bani (Fairdeal Realty, Manukau); and Ian Pepper (Century 21 Rural & Residential Real Estate, Huntly).

Other Silver awards were won by Deeyana Amosa (Fairdeal Realty, Manukau); Derryn Mayne (Gold Real Estate, Manurewa); and Alen Moshi (Century 21 The Moshi Group, Wellington Central).

Bronze awards went to Patrick Barry (Century 21 Premier, Turangi); Ria Leung (Century 21 Aurora Real Estate, Riccarton); Kanwar Dhillon (Local Realty, Papakura); Ian Nicholas (Gadsby Realty, Te Awamutu); and Barbara Craig (Rural & Residential Real Estate, Huntly).

Property Management Office for the Quarter over 250 (the highest number of new managements by an office with more than 250 managements) was awarded to Century 21 Sunrise Realty in Meadowlands, Auckland. Property Management Office for the Quarter under 250 went to Century 21 Premier, Palmerston North, with Emma Bourke of Premier in Palmerston North winning Property Manager of the Quarter.

Ajit Saini of Fairdeal Realty in Manukau received the Quality Service Award, and the Recognition Award went to Mark Lee of Edwards Realty in Botany.

Administration Team Member of the Quarter went to Derrek Chan of Local Realty in Papakura, and Personal/Sales Assistant of the Quarter was awarded to Robyn McGuire of Rural & Residential Real Estate in Huntly.

“The first quarter saw two Covid-19 lockdowns in Auckland, tougher deposit requirements taking effect, and a number of measures introduced by the Government targeting investment properties. Nonetheless our franchises up and down the country had a strong start to 2021. It was great to see our newest office, Fairdeal Realty on Manukau’s Lambie Drive, also starring in the awards,” says Derryn Mayne.

