Six60 Saturdays Just Got Bigger….

Press Release – Six60

Drax Project, Sir Dave Dobbyn, Troy Kingi And The Clutch, Jessb And Maimoa Join The Bill.

SIX60 will be the first band ever to grace the stage at New Zealand’s national stadium Eden Park on Saturday 24th April 2021.

Just announced! This will be one mega show with five support acts and live music kicking off from 4.30pm.

First up is the young Māori collective Maimoa Music. Maimoa is a collective of young Māori music artists taking the world by storm. They first made headlines in 2015 when they knocked off Justin Timberlake from the number spot on the iTunes NZ Charts, and went number 2 on the New Zealand Charts. They backed this up in 2016 with the release of viral sensation ‘Wairua’ which went on to be New Zealand’s most watched video in that year. Since then, Maimoa Music has developed an indigenous record label to help take Māori music to the world.

After commanding the New Zealand hip-hop scene to take notice in 2017 following the delivery of a compelling performance as the first female MC to perform on David Dallas’ Red Bull 64 Bars, JessB continues a thrilling trajectory of releases and live shows that have extended attention globally and proved the rapper is here to stay. JessB has continued to infiltrate the New Zealand music industry from within – she’s toured with role-model Ladi6 and supported SIX60 and Fat Freddy’s Drop, as well as international acts YG and Lil Simz and Stormzy. When she wasn’t spending her days and nights writing and recording at Red Bull Music Studios, JessB has been flexing her creative chops as part of the new generation of local artists, featuring on “Flying” as part of NZ rap collective BLKCITY. She also ran a week-long workshop at Roundhead Studio with some of her favourite artists and producers, and co-curates the popular Filth club night with regular collaborator Half.Queen.

Multi-award-winning, multi-genre-artist Troy Kingi will take the stage at Eden Park with his eclectic 8-piece band The Clutch. Continually impressing audiences with his 70’s funk inspired live shows, Troy Kingi is a passionate artist who journey’s into many genres and era’s in his quest for an ever evolving musical career. With four full length albums under his belt Troy Kingi has a multitude of material to pick from. A hard task master on his own creativity, Kingi is nearing the mid-point of his aspirational 10 10 10 Series (to release 10 albums in 10 genres in 10 years). He is a prolific songwriter and a serial collaborator, with voracious capacity and freakish efficiency. Troy Kingi and The Clutch is a live performance not to be missed.

Making it even more of a knight to remember, SIX60 will be joined by Kiwi music legend Sir Dave Dobbyn. Over the last 40 years Dave has written some of NZ’s best known songs – ‘Beside You’, ‘Be Mine Tonight’, ‘Language’, ‘Outlook For Thursday’, ‘Loyal’, ‘Whaling’, ‘Kingdom Come’, ‘It Dawned On Me’, ‘Guilty’, ‘Devil You Know’, ‘Slice Of Heaven’, ‘Magic, what she do’, ‘Oughta Be In Love’, ‘Welcome Home’ and many more from Th’ Dudes, DD Smash and his prolific solo career. With a career that spans decades and appeals to all ages, Dave Dobbyn is consistently carving a new path and crossing boundaries with his personalized approach to making music for the people. In what is sure to be a big sing-along at Eden Park, Dave Dobbyn’s set is always a huge crowd pleaser. Dave has played with SIX60 at recent SATURDAYS shows in Wellington and Christchurch and it’s only natural that he join them here in his hometown Auckland and at the first ever show at Eden Park!

Last on stage before SIX60 are fan faves Drax Project! In the space of a few years, Drax Project has grown from being a music students’ busking project into one of the hottest bands in Aotearoa. Drax Project have also succeeded in honing their craft as much on stage as in the recording studio, Beyond releasing debut EP T/W/OO, second EP Noon and debut self-titled album which features highest selling single ‘Catching Feelings’ (feat SIX60) plus breakout single ‘Woke Up Late’, Drax Project have played every major festival in New Zealand and opened for acts like Gorillaz Soundsystem, SBTRKT, SIX60 of course and a two year run of sold out national headline shows. Latest Single ‘Over It’ was just released in March 2021 and is set to be one of the biggest singles of 2021.

SIX60 SATURDAYS live at Eden Park with Drax Project, Sir Dave Dobbyn, Troy Kingi and The Clutch, JessB and Maimoa. Limited tickets still available. Do not miss this epic show!

