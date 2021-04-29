Simply The Best: Tina Turner Headlines Doc Edge

Press Release – Doc Edge Festival

Doc Edge Festival in association with RNZ has just launched its 2021 programme, presenting a jam-packed festival of over 80 feature length and short documentaries.The festival is excited to confirm the highly-anticipated doco – TINA – as part of their selection. The HBO film is the ultimate celebration of global superstar, Tina Turner, and an intimate portrait of the woman who overcame extreme adversity to define her career and legacy on her own terms. From Oscar-winning filmmakers T.J. Martin and Daniel Lindsay (Undefeated).

The Wonderful: Stories From The Space Station is a breath-taking cinematic celebration of a remarkable achievement of technology, international collaboration, scientific endeavour and human bravery. Director Claire Lewins draws together personal stories from people who have been part of the extraordinary endeavour that is the International Space Station to provide a fascinating insight into human nature and our relationship with planet Earth and space. Beam Me Up, Scotty!

Having made its premiere at Sundance, A Glitch In The Matrix tackles the question “are we living in a simulation?” Using contemporary cultural touchstones like The Matrix, a noted speech from science fiction writer Philip K. Dick and a wide array of voices, expert and amateur alike, acclaimed filmmaker Rodney Asher dives down the rabbit hole of science, philosophy and conspiracy theory, leaving no stone unturned in exploring the unprovable.

Amongst the massive line-up of films is an impressive selection of 31 local and international short films, including Doc Edge Originals, films commissioned by Doc Edge and the Rei Foundation to support titles made specifically for rangitahi. This year three films funded in 2020 will have their world premieres at the festival:

Make It 16 (Director Jess Feast ) : Teenagers are ready to make history as they challenge the current voting age in New Zealand.

(Director ) Teenagers are ready to make history as they challenge the current voting age in New Zealand. Paper Dolls (Director AndreaKahukiwa ) : Kiwi teens share their fashion foraging skills, hunting in op-shops and surplus stores to find sustainable style and the freedom to be who they want to be.

(Director ) Kiwi teens share their fashion foraging skills, hunting in op-shops and surplus stores to find sustainable style and the freedom to be who they want to be. Sea Within A Sea (Director DanechSan): Along Cambodia’s coast, seahorses are under threat. The film explores the factors that impact seahorse populations and conservation planning.

Who said size matters? These thought-provoking bite-sized documentaries will knock your socks off.

This year Doc Edge will screen at four venues: in Auckland at SkyCity Theatre from 3 – 7 June and The Civic from 10 – 13 June; Online from 4 June – 11 July; in Wellington at The Roxy 17 – 27 June. Now in its 16th year, it’s the Festival’s biggest edition yet, serving up a full month of films for Kiwis across the country to feast their eyes and minds on.

Tickets for Auckland and online are on sale now, and Wellington tickets will go on sale from Monday 3 May.

Doc Edge Festival in association with RNZ with support from Rei Foundation, Auckland Council, Department of Post, Foundation North, Heart of the City, Hula, MiNDFOOD, NZ Film Commission, NZ On Air, Phantom Billstickers, Pub Charity, Samsung, Shift72, Soar Print, The Spinoff, Wellington Council and many more.

To see the full programme and for more information on the 2021 festival, visit docedge.nz, and follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

