Shared Pathway Gets Walkers Off Busy Airport Road

Walkers and cyclists living in Southeast Auckland will soon be able to enjoy a shared walkway off Highway 20B on Campana Road. This will be much safer for people who previously had to walk along the busy 20B state highway.

This pathway is also an important part of the 3000km Te Araroa walking trail from Cape Reinga to Bluff.

Mark Weatherall, Executive Director of the Te Araroa trail says “It’s {now} a much more enjoyable part of the walk, close to the estuary, a better view that will really enhance the walker experience”.

Whether people are looking for a new walk or are walking the Te Araroa trail, this path provides another safe space for locals to get out in the fresh air and enjoy the outdoors.

This shared pathway is an important step in a nationwide effort by Waka Kotahi, Te Araroa and the New Zealand Access Walking Commission to get walkers off busy roads and onto safe, off-road pathways. This will be safer and more pleasant for locals and people walking the Te Araroa trail.

Currently, around 15% of the Te Araroa trail is along busy highways. The goal is to decrease this to 10% within the next 3 years.

Auckland Airport have been significant partners in helping create this special place.

