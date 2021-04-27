Comments Off on Shake Out Launches World’s Most Polarising Shake

Licorice – you either love it or loathe it – and now local burger joint Shake Out is set to divide the nation with its innovative take on the controversial treat.

Drawing battle lines across the world, licorice has forever been a hot topic but its multi-layer allsorts counterpart continues to be a popular choice for Kiwis across the country.

In celebration of the classic combination, Shake Out has unveilied its latest limited edition shake in partnership with beloved Levin based-brand RJ’s: the Licorice Smallsort shake.

Made up of a triple-layered treat of a pineapple, lime, coconut and NZ soft serve blend base, the shake features an RJ’s licorice layer topped with lime cream, finished off with the RJ’s Licorice Smallsorts themselves.

Top tip: pull your straw up while you’re drinking the shake to get the full taste of a licorice smallsort in every sip – there’s not a moment to miss (literally!).

Better yet, Shake Out’s packaging is 100 per cent compostable and they use only premium local ingredients served with signature speed.

With a fanatical following nationwide, Shake Out stores in Auckland, Palmerston North and Hamilton East will be serving up the new Licorice Smallsort shake so long-time licorice lovers can get a taste of the action.

So what side of the fence do you stand on? Get in fast, the tasty treat is available for six weeks only.

WHAT: Shake Out’s new Licorice Smallsort shake

WHEN: From 9am Tuesday 27th April until Monday 7th June

WHERE: Shake Out restaurants nationwide https://www.shakeout.co/our-stores

PRICE: $8.50

