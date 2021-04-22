Popstars Top 12 Revealed

Press Release – TVNZ

Twenty-two years on from the genre-breaking series that launched a global phenomenon from right here in New Zealand, Popstars is back on Kiwi screens and TVNZ can now reveal the aspiring artists who have earned their spot in the Top 12 and a coveted place in the Popstars house.

They’ve impressed Popstars panellists Kimbra, Nathan King, and Vince Harder with their vocals and lyrics to this point, but now the hard work really starts for these incredible young artists as they have a unique opportunity to work on their music, beats, and performance with some of the best musicians and producers in the industry.

The Top 12 artists hoping to be left holding the winner’s mic are:

Amber Carly Williams, 19, Christchurch

Avya Grace Trotter, 20, Mangawhai

Christabel Williams, 20, Auckland

Dexter Go, 17, Wellington

Jireh Komene, 21, Christchurch

John-Paul Foliaki, 23, Auckland

Keira Jonkers, 18, Christchurch

Le ART (Anastasia 19, Rosetta 20, and Tiresa 19), Wellington

Ilisapeti Filimoehala, 18, Auckland

Te Ara Pukeroa, 17, Rotorua

Skye Hine, 16, Tauranga

TJ Zimba, 21, Dunedin

Each week these artists will compete in a series of challenges that test their song-writing, producing and performance skills, pushing their voices to the limit. They’ll live, rehearse and perform together and our cameras will be there to capture the highs and lows of their individual and collective journeys. The final four artists will release their single and perform to crowds of fans and music industry executives. Who will win the $100,000 prize and live out their music dream?

Popstars screens Monday – Wednesday, 7.30pm, TVNZ 2 and on TVNZ OnDemand

Popstarsis an Essential Productions Format, distributed by Banijay Rights and produced by Screentime NZ.

