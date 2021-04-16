on Police Looking To Locate Missing Auckland Man

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate missing Auckland man Remus Jackson.

The 71-year-old was last seen at around 7:30am on 14 April 2021 on Pah Road in Epsom.

Police are very concerned for his welfare as he has a medical condition and requires regular medication.

Remus is described as being 168cm and of medium build.

If you know where he is or you see him please contact Police on 105 quoting file number 210414/4538.

