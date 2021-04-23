on Police Issue Appeal For Person Of Interest In Central Auckland Shooting Incident

Comments Off on Police Issue Appeal For Person Of Interest In Central Auckland Shooting Incident

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector John Sutton:

Police investigating a shooting incident at the Sofitel in Auckland Central are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a person of interest.

Police are issuing this photo of the person of interest – we hope it will assist the public in recognising him.

This person should be considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Since the incident occurred on 15th April, a dedicated team of detectives from across Tāmaki Makaurau have worked tirelessly to identify those responsible for the incident last Thursday morning, which we know involved individuals from the Head Hunters and Mongols organised crime groups.

Anyone with information on this person that may assist our enquiries is asked to contact 09 477 5221 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url