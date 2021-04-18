on Police Investigating After Pedestrian Struck By Car In Auckland

Detective Inspector Uraia Vakaruru:

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car on Sandringham Road shortly before 4am today.

The pedestrian was transported to Auckland Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The vehicle left the scene immediately following the crash and has yet to be located.

A scene examination is being carried out on Sandringham Road this morning and the road will be closed while that is carried out.

Motorists are thanked in advance for their patience and cooperation.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information which could help our enquiries, who has not yet spoken to us.

If you can help please call Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557.

