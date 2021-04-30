Comments Off on Passengers From Brisbane Advised To Monitor Health; Public Health Risk Assessed As Low

Press Release – Ministry of Health

29 April 2021

A reported green zone breach at a Brisbane Airport café which may have involved passengers flying to New Zealand has prompted health authorities to advise passengers on arrival in New Zealand to monitor their health for the next 14 days.

The reported incident was in the Hudson Café in Brisbane airport where two individuals from a red zone country were in the café at the same time as green zone passengers. The risk has been assessed as low.

The Ministry understands the two red zone passengers returned negative results prior to departure from their home country. A second test result from swabs taken today has returned a weak positive for one test and a negative result for the other.

The three flights affected are Air New Zealand NZ 202 from Brisbane to Christchurch which arrived around 4.30 pm today; Air New Zealand NZ 146 from Brisbane to Auckland which arrived at 5.30 pm and Qantas QF 135 from Brisbane to Christchurch.

Queensland Health have informed the Ministry that the two red zone passengers were wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and are not symptomatic. Additional testing is being coordinated by Queensland Health.

Each plane has been met by officials who provided information to passengers alerting them to the potential breach and providing advice about monitoring their health for the next two weeks and contacting Healthline and getting tested if symptoms develop.

