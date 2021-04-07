Parliament: Oral Questions – 7 April 2021
Press Release – Office of the Clerk
Questions to Ministers
- Dr TRACEY McLELLAN to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: What recent announcements has the Government made on commencing quarantine-free travel to and from New Zealand?
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all of her Government’s statements and actions?
- ANNA LORCK to the Minister of Health: What recent announcements has he made on new crisis mental health and addiction services in Hawke’s Bay?
- DEBBIE NGAREWA-PACKER to the Associate Minister of Housing (Māori Housing): Does he have concerns that homeownership is becoming unattainable for Māori, given that Māori individual homeownership has fallen to 26 percent in the latest census and that European New Zealanders have net worth almost five times higher than Māori?
- Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: What is the current average waiting time in emergency departments, and what proportion of patients are currently seen within six hours?
- TĀMATI COFFEY to the Minister of Tourism: Will quarantine-free travel with Australia provide an economic boost to the New Zealand tourism industry; if so, how?
- MATT DOOCEY to the Minister of Health: Does he agree with Mental Health Foundation Chief Executive Shaun Robinson, who said in response to the recently released annual report of the Director of Mental Health and Addiction Services, “It beggars belief that they are not reporting on the very thing they are trying to improve as a top priority. If the data is there why not continue to publish it in the report where people are used to seeing it? I cannot for the life of me work out why they would not do that – you are making the whole situation less transparent”; if not, why not?
- Dr GAURAV SHARMA to the Minister of Transport: What recent improvements have been made to connect Hamilton and Auckland?
- DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by her statement relating to the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, “Our focus in those early days has been just getting people vaccinated rather than focusing heavily on reporting systems and dashboards”?
- NAISI CHEN to the Minister for Youth: What recent announcements has she made about supporting young people impacted by COVID-19?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: How many COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in New Zealand as at 6 April 2021, and is he satisfied with the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out to date?
- RICARDO MENÉNDEZ MARCH to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: What action will she take to help the extra 20,000 people under 30 who are not in paid work compared to a year ago?
