Overnight Closure On Southern Motorway For Maintenance

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that overnight maintenance works are scheduled on the Southern Motorway (SH1) between Greenlane and Grafton for five nights from Monday 5 April.

The northbound lanes between Greenlane and Grafton will be closed from Monday 5 April to Thursday 8 April, and on Sunday 11 April. Greenlane and Gillies Avenue northbound on-ramps will also be closed.

The work will be carried out between 11:00 pm and 5:00 am when there are reduced traffic volumes and to minimise disruption to road users.

There will be two signposted detours in place, one via Greenlane West and Mt Albert and the other through Newmarket.

Heavy vehicles are advised to take the Western Ring Route and travel through Waterview Tunnel.

In addition to laying approximately 1200t of asphalt, the work will include other maintenance activities such as barrier repairs, graffiti removal and vegetation work.

“This work is an important part of the maintenance programme to ensure the motorway is kept in a good and safe condition for all road users,” says Waka Kotahi Auckland System Manager, Andrea Williamson.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for your journeys.

For updates and information about this work, or any other motorway issues please call 0800 44 4449 or email help@asm.nzta.govt.nz

